Whitehaven Coal Limited Updates on Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Whitehaven Coal Limited ( (AU:WHC) ) has provided an announcement.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of November 10, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 7,145,728 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 127,683 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WHC) stock is a Buy with a A$8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Whitehaven Coal Limited stock, see the AU:WHC Stock Forecast page.

More about Whitehaven Coal Limited

Whitehaven Coal Limited is a company operating in the coal industry, primarily focused on the production and sale of coal. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and engages in activities related to coal mining and export.

YTD Price Performance: 19.56%

Average Trading Volume: 5,068,264

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.96B

Learn more about WHC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue