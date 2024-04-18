Whitehaven Coal Expands with Strategic Acquisition

Whitehaven Coal Limited (AU:WHC) has released an update.

Whitehaven Coal Limited has reported a transformative acquisition of metallurgical coal mines, bolstering its position as a leading producer with an average coal price of A$219 per ton in Q3 FY24. The company experienced a 13% decrease in run-of-mine production compared to the previous quarter but remains on track to meet its annual production and sales guidance, with a significant additional contribution expected from the newly acquired Queensland operations.

For further insights into AU:WHC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.