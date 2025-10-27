Whitefield Ltd Reports Strong Investment Returns Amid Slight Profit Dip

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitefield Ltd reports a preliminary unaudited net profit after tax of $10.5 million for the six months ending September 2025, with earnings per share of 8.7 cents. Despite a slight decrease in net profit compared to the previous year due to specific factors, the company continues to maintain a strong dividend payout, expecting a half-year dividend of 10.5 cents fully franked. The company’s investment portfolio has outperformed its benchmark, achieving a 17% per annum return over three years, reflecting the generally positive conditions in the Australian domestic economy.

Whitefield Ltd operates in the industrial sector, focusing on structured and disciplined investment strategies. The company primarily deals with investment portfolios, aiming to outperform market benchmarks and deliver consistent returns. It is focused on the Australian domestic economy, leveraging positive economic conditions to enhance dividend and distribution income.

