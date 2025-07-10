Whitebark Energy Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitebark Energy Ltd ( (AU:WBE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Whitebark Energy Ltd has announced the quotation of 13,224,154 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move follows previous transactions disclosed to the market and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and enhance shareholder value.

More about Whitebark Energy Ltd

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.75M

