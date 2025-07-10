Whitebark Energy Issues Shares to Service Providers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitebark Energy Ltd ( (AU:WBE) ) has shared an announcement.

Whitebark Energy Limited has issued 13,224,154 fully paid ordinary shares to service providers as a form of payment for services rendered. This issuance was conducted without disclosure under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant legal provisions, indicating transparency and adherence to regulatory standards.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.75M

