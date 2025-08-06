White Gold Corp. Launches Phase II Exploration to Expand High-Grade Gold Resources

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

White Gold ( (TSE:WGO) ) has issued an update.

White Gold Corp. has commenced Phase II of its 2025 Exploration Program, targeting high-priority gold zones at its White Gold Property in Yukon, Canada. This phase aims to expand the existing multi-million-ounce high-grade gold resource and enhance technical understanding for future development. The program includes diamond drilling at the Golden Saddle Zone, relogging and resampling of historic drill cores, and metallurgical and geotechnical sampling to support a Preliminary Economic Assessment. These efforts are expected to increase resource size and confidence, potentially elevating the project to a tier 1 status in Canada, and are part of a broader strategy to unlock value in the company’s district-scale portfolio.

More about White Gold

White Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its flagship White Gold Property in the Yukon, Canada, which is part of the prolific White Gold District. Their strategic partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited supports their exploration efforts across a vast and underexplored land package.

Average Trading Volume: 596,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$80.05M

