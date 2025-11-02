White Cliff Minerals Secures Strategic Acquisition at Rae Copper Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

White Cliff Minerals Limited ( (AU:WCN) ) has provided an announcement.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has strategically acquired the Bornite Lake prospect, known as the Copper Lamb lease, at the Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada. This acquisition consolidates the company’s control over a 50km strike along the Herb Dixon fault, a proven copper conduit, and positions the company to advance a unified exploration strategy across the region. The newly acquired area is adjacent to high-grade copper mineralization zones and enhances the company’s potential for significant copper discoveries, thus strengthening its market position and offering promising opportunities for stakeholders.

White Cliff Minerals Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Their primary focus is on copper projects, with a significant interest in the Rae Copper Project located in Nunavut, Canada.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 10,219,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$48.97M

