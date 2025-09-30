White Cliff Minerals Doubles Copper Strike Length at Danvers

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

White Cliff Minerals Limited ( (AU:WCN) ) has issued an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced promising assay results from its summer 2025 drilling campaign at the Danvers site within the Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada. The results have more than doubled the existing strike length and confirmed extensive zones of copper mineralization. The company has identified new large conductive anomalies, suggesting potential for further high-grade copper deposits. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s exploration strategy and potentially improve its market positioning in the copper mining sector.

More about White Cliff Minerals Limited

White Cliff Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in copper exploration and has a significant presence in the Nunavut region of Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 8,031,704

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$53.86M

