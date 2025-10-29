Whitbread PLC Executive Sells Shares in Recent Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Whitbread ( (GB:WTB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Whitbread PLC announced a transaction involving Mark Anderson, the Managing Director of Property and International, who sold 2,600 ordinary shares at a price of £30.95 each, totaling £80,470. This transaction, conducted on October 28, 2025, in London, highlights managerial activity within the company, potentially impacting investor perceptions and market dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WTB) stock is a Buy with a £3500.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:WTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WTB is a Outperform.

Whitbread’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call drive the score, supported by solid technical indicators. Valuation is a moderate factor, with the P/E ratio and dividend yield providing a balanced view. The company’s strategic initiatives and efficiency gains are significant positives, despite some market challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:WTB stock, click here.

More about Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on hotels and restaurants. It is known for its Premier Inn hotel chain and various restaurant brands, catering to a broad market segment in the UK and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 534,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.27B

Find detailed analytics on WTB stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

