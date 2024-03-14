Wheaton Precious Metals Ups Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has released an update.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its quarterly dividend to US$0.155 per share, marking an increase from the previous quarter’s US$0.15 payout. The company has also updated its dividend policy to reflect a progressive approach, aiming for an enhanced annual dividend in 2024. Shareholders can expect the first 2024 dividend to be paid mid-April, with the option to reinvest dividends through the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

