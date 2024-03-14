Wheaton Precious Metals Reports Strong 2023 Financials

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) has released an update.

Wheaton Precious Metals reported a strong financial year for 2023, including record acquisitions of over $1 billion, meeting its annual production guidance with approximately 620,000 gold equivalent ounces, and achieving significant net earnings. The company boasts a robust balance sheet with no debt and has announced a new progressive dividend policy following its positive revenue and earnings performance. Wheaton’s asset base remains high-quality with a majority in the lower half of cost curves, signaling promising growth and value for shareholders and community partners.

