Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has notified shareholders of its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting on May 10, 2024, which will be accessible virtually and in person. Shareholders are encouraged to participate online and have been provided with various electronic and traditional methods to access the Information Circular and cast their votes. Key agenda items include the approval of financial statements, election of directors, appointment of auditors, and a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.

