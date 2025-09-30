WF International Utilizes Home Country Rule Exemption for Nasdaq Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

WF International Ltd. ( (WXM) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, WF International Limited announced its decision to utilize a home country rule exemption, allowing it to follow Cayman Islands corporate governance practices instead of certain Nasdaq requirements. This strategic move exempts the company from needing shareholder approval for specific securities issuances, potentially streamlining its operations and enhancing its flexibility in capital transactions.

More about WF International Ltd.

WF International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating within the financial services industry. It is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and focuses on leveraging its home country corporate governance practices to align with Nasdaq requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 97,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Find detailed analytics on WXM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue