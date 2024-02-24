Wetouch Technology Debuts on Nasdaq with Successful Offering

Wetouch Technology (WETH) has released an update.

Wetouch Technology Inc. successfully launched its public offering on February 20, 2024, selling 2.16 million shares at $5 each, with a potential additional 324,000 shares through an over-allotment option. This offering, which closed on February 23, saw the company’s stock commence trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol WETH, and is expected to net the company roughly $9.8 million after expenses. The involved parties have also agreed to a 180-day lock-up period, during which they will not sell any company securities.

