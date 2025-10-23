WestStar Industrial Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WestStar Industrial Ltd. ( (AU:WSI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

WestStar Industrial Ltd. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, at Armada Auditing in Osborne Park, WA. The company encourages shareholders to vote by proxy to ensure an orderly meeting process, with details accessible online. This move reflects the company’s adaptation to modern communication methods, potentially enhancing shareholder engagement and operational efficiency.

WestStar Industrial Ltd. operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing a range of services and products tailored to the construction and engineering industries. The company is known for its expertise in delivering comprehensive solutions to complex industrial projects, catering primarily to the Australian market.

