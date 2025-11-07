Westshore Terminals Releases Q3 Earnings and Declares Q4 Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Westshore Terminals ( (TSE:WTE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation has released its third-quarter earnings report for 2025 and announced a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.375 per share, payable by January 15, 2026, to shareholders recorded by December 31, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence investor perceptions positively, reinforcing its stable financial performance and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:WTE) stock is a Hold with a C$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westshore Terminals stock, see the TSE:WTE Stock Forecast page.

TSE:WTE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WTE is a Neutral.

Westshore Terminals’ overall score is driven by its solid financial performance and attractive valuation, with a reasonable P/E ratio and high dividend yield. However, the decline in revenue and free cash flow growth, along with neutral technical indicators, suggest caution. The absence of notable earnings call insights or corporate events leaves the focus on financial fundamentals and valuation.

More about Westshore Terminals

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates in the transportation and logistics industry, focusing on terminal operations. The company is primarily engaged in the handling and shipment of coal, serving as a crucial link in the supply chain for coal producers and consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 78,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.56B

