Westpac Releases New Zealand Banking Group Disclosure Statement for FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Westpac Banking ( (AU:WBC) ) has provided an announcement.

Westpac Banking Corporation has released its New Zealand Banking Group Disclosure Statement for the fiscal year ending 30 September 2025. This disclosure provides insights into the financial performance and operational aspects of Westpac’s New Zealand operations, which could have implications for stakeholders and the company’s strategic positioning in the region.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WBC) stock is a Sell with a A$34.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westpac Banking stock, see the AU:WBC Stock Forecast page.

More about Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation is a major financial services provider in the banking industry, offering a wide range of banking and financial services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company focuses on personal, business, and institutional banking, aiming to deliver comprehensive financial solutions to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 4,909,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$133.2B

Find detailed analytics on WBC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue