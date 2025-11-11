Westpac Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Westpac Banking ( (AU:WBC) ) has issued an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Philippa Greenwood acquiring 4,122 Westpac fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This change reflects the director’s increased stake in the company, potentially indicating confidence in Westpac’s future performance and aligning the director’s interests with those of other shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WBC) stock is a Sell with a A$34.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westpac Banking stock, see the AU:WBC Stock Forecast page.

More about Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation is a prominent financial services provider in the banking industry, offering a range of products and services including personal, business, and institutional banking. The company primarily focuses on the Australian and New Zealand markets, where it serves a diverse clientele with various financial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,909,228

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$133.2B

