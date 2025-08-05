Westlake Corporation Reports Q2 2025 Net Loss

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Westlake Corporation ( (WLK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Westlake Corporation reported a net loss of $142 million for the second quarter of 2025, impacted by $130 million due to the closure of its Pernis facility in the Netherlands and temporary cessation of operations in China. Despite these challenges, the company’s housing and infrastructure products segment showed resilience with a 16% increase in sales, while the performance and essential materials segment faced a decline in sales volume. The company’s EBITDA, excluding identified items, was $340 million, reflecting a decrease from the previous year due to higher planned turnarounds, unplanned outages, and increased costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (WLK) stock is a Hold with a $110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westlake Corporation stock, see the WLK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WLK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WLK is a Neutral.

Westlake Chemical’s overall score reflects pressures from declining financial performance, highlighted by reduced profitability and free cash flow. Technical analysis suggests potential short-term weakness, while valuation metrics point to an overvalued condition with a moderate dividend yield. Earnings call insights and recent corporate events indicate strategic challenges and market uncertainties, further weighing on the stock’s outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on WLK stock, click here.

More about Westlake Corporation

Westlake Corporation operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of essential materials and housing and infrastructure products. The company is known for its performance and essential materials segment, which includes products like epoxy and PVC resin, and its housing and infrastructure products segment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,345,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.67B

Learn more about WLK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue