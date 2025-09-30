Westgold Resources Unveils Ambitious 3-Year Growth Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ) has issued an update.

Westgold Resources has announced a 3-Year Outlook plan to increase its annual gold production to 470,000 ounces by FY28, while reducing all-in sustaining costs. This plan is supported by existing ore reserves and processing hubs, and is fully funded by the company’s balance sheet and forecast cash flow. The strategy includes expanding processing capacity at key sites and optimizing operations to enhance margins, with potential growth opportunities being explored but not yet included in the current plan.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WGX) stock is a Buy with a A$5.95 price target.

More about Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. The company manages several processing hubs and mining assets, with a market focus on increasing production and reducing costs.

Average Trading Volume: 5,027,798

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.2B

