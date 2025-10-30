Westgold Resources Announces Daily Buy-Back Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Westgold Resources ( (AU:WGX) ) has issued an update.

Westgold Resources Limited has announced a daily update regarding its on-market buy-back program, with a total of 25,000 ordinary fully paid securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WGX) stock is a Buy with a A$7.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Westgold Resources stock, see the AU:WGX Stock Forecast page.

More about Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold production. The company is known for its exploration and development of gold mining projects in Australia, aiming to enhance its market position in the gold sector.

Average Trading Volume: 5,401,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.76B

