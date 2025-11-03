Western Yilgarn Expands Exploration Efforts in Western Australia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pacific Bauxite Limited ( (AU:WYX) ) has issued an update.

Western Yilgarn NL has expanded its landholdings at the Ida Holmes Junction Project in Western Australia to target high-grade gallium mineralisation. The company has secured additional exploration licenses and land access agreements, enabling further exploration and drilling activities. This expansion is part of a strategic move to enhance resource tonnage and advance from preliminary exploration to potential development. The recent land access agreement under Section 29 of the Western Australian Mining Act allows the company to explore the bauxite-rich Lode 200 area, supporting its long-term value creation strategy for shareholders.

Western Yilgarn NL is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources in Western Australia. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration of high-grade gallium and bauxite mineralisation, with significant projects including the Ida Holmes Junction and West Julimar Bauxite Project.

