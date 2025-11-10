Western Mines Group Advances Mulga Tank Exploration with New Drilling and Surveys

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Western Mines Group Ltd ( (AU:WMG) ) has shared an announcement.

Western Mines Group Ltd has updated shareholders on its exploration activities at the Mulga Tank Project, following a significant capital raise. The company is progressing with its Phase 4 drilling program, which includes deep diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling to expand the current Mineral Resource Estimate. A Moving Loop ElectroMagnetic (MLEM) survey is also planned to extend coverage over the Panhandle area, aiding in targeting future drill holes. These efforts are supported by Exploration Incentive Scheme grants, positioning WMG to enhance its resource base and potentially increase its market value.

More about Western Mines Group Ltd

Western Mines Group Ltd (WMG) operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group elements (PGE) projects. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its Mulga Tank Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project located in the Minigwal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields.

Average Trading Volume: 91,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$24.46M

