Western Mines Group Advances Exploration at Mulga Tank Project

Western Mines Group Ltd ( (AU:WMG) ) has shared an update.

Western Mines Group Ltd has successfully completed a diamond core tail extension to a previous reverse circulation hole at the Mulga Tank Ni-Co-Cu-PGE Project. This extension aimed to explore the basal contact of the Mulga Tank Complex and has revealed significant nickel sulphide mineralisation, supporting the company’s exploration thesis of potential high-grade deposits. The findings highlight the presence of a substantial nickel sulphide mineral system, which could have implications for the company’s future exploration strategies and its positioning within the mining industry.

Western Mines Group Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of nickel, cobalt, copper, and platinum group elements (PGE) in the Minigwal Greenstone Belt, located in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields.

