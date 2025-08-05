Western Exploration Launches 2025 Drill Program at Aura Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Western Exploration Inc ( (TSE:WEX) ) just unveiled an update.

Western Exploration Inc. has commenced its fully-funded 2025 drill program at the Aura Project in Nevada, focusing on high-grade epithermal gold-silver vein targets near Wood Gulch. The 4,000-meter reverse circulation drill campaign aims to evaluate the Tomasina Fault zone, potentially expanding resources and redefining the significance of the Aura district. The program builds on previous exploration success, with potential for significant resource expansion in the Gravel Creek and Jarbidge target areas. Initial assay results are expected in late August or early September, with ongoing updates to follow.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:WEX) stock is a Buy with a C$2.67 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Western Exploration Inc stock, see the TSE:WEX Stock Forecast page.

More about Western Exploration Inc

Western Exploration Inc. is a company focused on advancing its 100% owned Aura Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. The project includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. The company aims to become North America’s premier gold and silver development company, leveraging the expertise of its experienced team of precious metals experts.

Average Trading Volume: 89,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$32.6M

For an in-depth examination of WEX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue