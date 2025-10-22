Westbridge Renewable Energy Expands Data Centre Portfolio with Alabama Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Westbridge Energy ( (TSE:WEB) ) has issued an announcement.

Westbridge Renewable Energy has announced the expansion of its data centre portfolio with a new project in Alabama, USA. This project aligns with the company’s strategy to diversify its asset base and capitalize on the growing demand for AI-ready data centres. The Alabama Data Centre Project is strategically located near major fibre routes and renewable energy sites, offering reliable power and connectivity. This expansion marks Westbridge’s continued evolution in integrating renewable power with digital infrastructure, strengthening its position in the renewable energy and AI sectors. The company plans to provide further updates on the project, including capacity and development timeline, in the coming months.

Spark’s Take on TSE:WEB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:WEB is a Neutral.

Westbridge Energy’s overall score is driven by its undervalued stock price and positive corporate events, such as significant sales and portfolio expansion. However, the company’s financial performance is weak, with no revenue generation and high liabilities, which poses risks. Technical indicators suggest short-term bullish momentum but caution due to overbought conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:WEB stock, click here.

More about Westbridge Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy is a company that originates, develops, operates, and monetizes utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects, and other renewable energy-focused developments. It operates in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Italy, providing investors access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects. The company aims to deliver clean, sustainable electricity and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability.

Average Trading Volume: 30,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$65.98M

For a thorough assessment of WEB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue