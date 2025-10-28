West Wits Mining Marks Transformational Quarter with Qala Shallows Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

West Wits Mining Limited ( (AU:WWI) ) has issued an announcement.

West Wits Mining Limited has achieved significant milestones in the third quarter of 2025, marking its transition to an operating gold company with the completion of the Qala Shallows mobilisation program. The updated Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Qala Shallows Project indicates robust financial metrics, with a projected revenue of US$2.7 billion and a post-tax NPV of US$500 million. The company has secured full funding for its first gold production through a combination of equity placement and a loan facility. Operationally, West Wits has commenced ore transfers to the Ezulwini Plant and is on track for its first gold pour in early 2026. The company has also strengthened its corporate structure with key appointments and increased its project ownership to 74%, enhancing its future cash flow potential.

West Wits Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold production. The company is transitioning to an operating gold company with its Qala Shallows project in the Witwatersrand Basin, South Africa, and is actively engaging in corporate activities to expand its institutional investor base.

