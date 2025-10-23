West Pharmaceutical Services Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

West Pharmaceutical Services ( (WST) ) has shared an update.

West Pharmaceutical Services reported solid financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a 7.7% increase in net sales to $804.6 million and a rise in diluted EPS to $1.92. The company achieved double-digit growth in its High-Value Product Components and increased its full-year 2025 revenue and EPS guidance, reflecting strong performance across its segments and an improving demand environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (WST) stock is a Buy with a $318.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on West Pharmaceutical Services stock, see the WST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WST is a Outperform.

West Pharmaceutical Services scores well due to strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight robust revenue growth and improved financial metrics. However, high valuation and technical indicators nearing overbought levels slightly temper the overall score.

More about West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services, supporting drug developers with the containment and delivery of medicines. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, the company operates over 50 sites globally, including 25 manufacturing facilities, and is a part of the S&P 500 index.

Average Trading Volume: 675,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $20.09B

