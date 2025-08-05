West Japan Railway Company Reports Strong First Quarter Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

West Japan Railway Company ( (JP:9021) ) has shared an update.

West Japan Railway Company reported a 6% increase in operating revenues for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. The company also saw significant growth in income attributable to owners of the parent, which rose by 27.6%. The financial results indicate a positive trend in the company’s performance, reflecting its strong market position and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9021) stock is a Hold with a Yen3080.00 price target.

More about West Japan Railway Company

West Japan Railway Company operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on railway services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for providing passenger rail services across Western Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 1,606,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1601B



