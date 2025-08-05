West Japan Railway Company Reports Fifth Consecutive Year of Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

West Japan Railway Company ( (JP:9021) ) has shared an announcement.

West Japan Railway Company reported revenue and income growth for the fifth consecutive fiscal year, driven by city development projects and the Osaka–Kansai Expo. While the mobility and retail segments saw increased revenue due to rising inbound demand, the travel and regional solutions segment experienced a downturn. The company plans a share buyback of up to ¥50.0 billion and maintains its annual dividend forecast at ¥86 per share.

More about West Japan Railway Company

West Japan Railway Company operates in the transportation industry, providing railway services as its primary offering. The company is focused on enhancing connectivity and regional development, particularly through city development projects and events like the Osaka–Kansai Expo.

Average Trading Volume: 1,606,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1601B

