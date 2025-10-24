West Fraser Timber Reports Challenging Q3 2025 Results

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ( (WFG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. presented to its investors.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company with over 50 facilities across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, known for its sustainable forest practices and production of lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, and other materials used in construction and industrial applications. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, West Fraser announced a challenging financial performance with sales of $1.307 billion and a net loss of $204 million, reflecting ongoing supply and demand imbalances in the wood products market. Key financial metrics included an adjusted EBITDA of negative $144 million, with significant impacts from export duties and tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber. The company repurchased over half a million shares, reflecting a commitment to shareholder value despite the tough market conditions. Looking ahead, West Fraser remains focused on strategic investments and cost control to navigate the uncertain market environment, with an emphasis on maintaining flexibility and capital allocation to support long-term growth and shareholder value.

