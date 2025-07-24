West Fraser and Lake Babine Nation Strengthen B.C. Forest Sector with New Licence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 24, 2025, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. and the Lake Babine Nation Forestry Limited Partnership announced the approval of a new First Nations Woodland Licence in the Smithers area by the Government of British Columbia. This milestone strengthens their partnership and introduces a new model for timber tenures in B.C.’s forest sector. The collaboration aims to enhance economic opportunities for the Lake Babine Nation while ensuring sustainable forest management. West Fraser contributed portions of its licence volume to facilitate the creation of this area-based licence, reflecting a commitment to sustainable forestry and Indigenous partnerships. The initiative is expected to bring greater stability to the forest sector and secure a sustainable future for the region.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company with over 50 facilities across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company promotes sustainable forest practices and produces a range of products including lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, and wood chips. These products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, and paper and tissue production.

Average Trading Volume: 196,982

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$8.14B

