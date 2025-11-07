West Cobar Metals Updates AGM Notice with New Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

West Cobar Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WC1) ) has provided an announcement.

West Cobar Metals Limited has announced an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21, 2025. The addendum introduces three new resolutions, including the ratification of placement shares issued under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. Shareholders are advised to use a replacement proxy form to vote on these resolutions, ensuring their votes are counted appropriately. This move is part of the company’s efforts to streamline its shareholder voting process and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 2,113,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

