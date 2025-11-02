West Cobar Metals Secures $1.5 Million for Critical Minerals Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

West Cobar Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WC1) ) has provided an announcement.

West Cobar Metals Limited has successfully secured $1.5 million through a placement of shares to professional and sophisticated investors, priced at a 22% discount to the last closing price. The funds will be used to advance their critical minerals projects, including optimization and exploration activities, with the aim of capitalizing on favorable market conditions for critical minerals.

West Cobar Metals Limited is a company operating in the critical minerals industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. Its primary projects include the Salazar Critical Minerals Project, Bulla Park Project, and Nantilla Project, with a market focus on critical minerals and gold exploration.

