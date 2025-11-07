West Cobar Metals Issues Addendum to AGM Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

West Cobar Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WC1) ) has shared an update.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. has issued an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, originally released on October 16, 2025. The addendum introduces Resolutions 7, 8, and 9, which pertain to the ratification of Placement Shares and the approval to issue Lead Manager Options. The meeting will proceed as scheduled on November 21, 2025, and shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms for these new resolutions. This update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage shareholder communications effectively and ensure transparency in its governance processes.

More about West Cobar Metals Ltd.

West Cobar Metals Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of metal resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker WC1.

Average Trading Volume: 2,113,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

