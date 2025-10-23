West Bancorporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from West Bancorporation ( (WTBA) ).

West Bancorporation, Inc. announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $9.3 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same period last year. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable in November. The quarter saw improvements in net interest income and margin, with no loans on nonaccrual status and no loans past due over 30 days. Deposits decreased due to expected cash flow fluctuations, while loans increased slightly. The company is focused on strategic goals, including enhancements to its treasury management services and digital banking capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (WTBA) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on West Bancorporation stock, see the WTBA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WTBA is a Outperform.

West Bancorporation’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and attractive valuation metrics. The positive earnings call sentiment further supports the score, despite neutral technical indicators and some challenges in loan balances and market conditions.

More about West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, is the parent company of West Bank. The company operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and treasury management services. West Bank aims to enhance its digital banking capabilities and maintain strong customer relationships.

Average Trading Volume: 38,073

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $333.1M

