West African Resources Reports Strong Q3 2025 Gold Production

West African Resources Ltd ( (AU:WAF) ) has shared an announcement.

West African Resources Limited reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with gold production totaling 92,721 ounces and sales of 75,892 ounces at an average price of US$3,396 per ounce. The company highlighted the performance of its Sanbrado and Kiaka operations, noting that Sanbrado produced 59,852 ounces at a sustaining cost of US$1,348 per ounce, while Kiaka contributed 32,869 ounces at a higher cost of US$1,921 per ounce. The transition of Kiaka from construction to operations phase is expected to reduce costs as full production is achieved. The company is also in discussions with the Burkina Faso government regarding potential changes in ownership of its Kiaka subsidiary.

West African Resources Limited is an unhedged gold mining company operating primarily in Burkina Faso. The company focuses on gold production and sales, with significant operations at its Sanbrado and Kiaka gold production centers.

YTD Price Performance: 111.85%

Average Trading Volume: 4,334,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.47B

