West African Resources Reports Strong Operating Cash Flow Amidst Investment and Financing Outflows

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from West African Resources Ltd ( (AU:WAF) ) is now available.

West African Resources Limited reported a net cash inflow from operating activities of $241.6 million for the current quarter, contributing to a year-to-date total of $401.1 million. Despite this positive cash flow from operations, the company experienced a net cash outflow in investing activities of $69.7 million and a significant outflow in financing activities amounting to $124.3 million, resulting in a decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the period.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WAF) stock is a Buy with a A$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on West African Resources Ltd stock, see the AU:WAF Stock Forecast page.

More about West African Resources Ltd

West African Resources Limited operates in the mining exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly in West Africa.

YTD Price Performance: 111.85%

Average Trading Volume: 4,334,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.47B

Learn more about WAF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue