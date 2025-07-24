WeRide Launches Saudi Arabia’s First Robotaxi Pilot in Riyadh

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

WeRide Inc. Sponsored ADR ( (WRD) ) has issued an announcement.

WeRide Inc. has launched Saudi Arabia’s first Robotaxi pilot service in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in its expansion into the Middle Eastern market. This pilot, conducted under the oversight of the Transport General Authority, involves the deployment of autonomous vehicles on public roads, integrated with the Uber platform. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to enhance mobility solutions and demonstrates WeRide’s technical prowess and strategic execution in new markets. The launch follows WeRide’s announcement in May 2025 of its entry into Saudi Arabia, where it also deployed Robobus and Robosweeper services, further establishing its footprint in the region.

The most recent analyst rating on (WRD) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WeRide Inc. Sponsored ADR stock, see the WRD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WRD is a Neutral.

WeRide’s stock score reflects a blend of financial challenges and promising growth potential. The positive sentiment from the earnings call and technical indicators is counterbalanced by significant financial hurdles and unfavorable valuation metrics. The company’s strategic initiatives and partnerships provide optimism, but financial stability remains a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on WRD stock, click here.

More about WeRide Inc. Sponsored ADR

WeRide Inc. is a global leader in autonomous driving technology, focusing on the development and commercialization of Robotaxi services. The company operates in the autonomous vehicle industry, providing innovative mobility solutions and expanding its market presence in various regions, including the Middle East.

Average Trading Volume: 15,005,672

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.84B

For an in-depth examination of WRD stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue