WeRide Inc. Advances Global Expansion with Autonomous Driving Innovations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from WeRide Inc. Sponsored ADR ( (WRD) ) is now available.

On July 22, 2025, WeRide Inc. announced its continued global expansion and commercialization of autonomous driving technologies. The company highlighted its achievements in operating one of the largest autonomous vehicle fleets globally and its strategic partnerships that facilitate rapid expansion into new markets. WeRide’s focus on sustainable business growth and large-scale commercial operations positions it as a pioneer in the autonomous driving sector, with ongoing trials and commercial operations across various countries.

The most recent analyst rating on (WRD) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WeRide Inc. Sponsored ADR stock, see the WRD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WRD is a Neutral.

WeRide Inc. faces significant financial and valuation challenges, reflected in low financial performance and valuation scores. Positive strategic developments and partnerships, as highlighted in the earnings call, provide some optimism but are overshadowed by ongoing financial issues.

To see Spark’s full report on WRD stock, click here.

More about WeRide Inc. Sponsored ADR

WeRide Inc. is a leading company in the autonomous driving industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicles, including Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, and Robosweeper. The company operates in multiple countries, including China, the US, UAE, Singapore, and France, and is known for its large autonomous vehicle fleet and innovative solutions addressing urban challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 15,035,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.59B

See more data about WRD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue