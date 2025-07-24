Wenye Group Holdings Seeks Review of Stock Exchange Decision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Wenye Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1802) ) is now available.

Wenye Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced its intention to request a review of a decision made by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong regarding Listing Rule 13.24. The company has submitted a written request for the decision to be reviewed by the Listing Committee, allowing trading in its shares to continue. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution, as the outcome of the review remains uncertain.

More about Wenye Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,906,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$36.59M

Find detailed analytics on 1802 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

