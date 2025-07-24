Wenye Group Holdings Limited Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Wenye Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1802) ).

Wenye Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The announcement details the roles and functions of each director, highlighting the leadership structure within the company. This update provides clarity on the governance and oversight within the organization, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

More about Wenye Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,906,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$36.59M

See more insights into 1802 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue