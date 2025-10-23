Wellnex Life Announces Director Departure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wellnex Life Ltd ( (AU:WNX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wellnex Life Limited has announced the cessation of Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski as a director of the company, effective October 21, 2025. This change in the board of directors may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, as Bozinovski held significant interests in the company, including 73,812 fully paid ordinary shares and an additional 667,473 shares through ZLJ Pty Ltd.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WNX) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wellnex Life Ltd stock, see the AU:WNX Stock Forecast page.

More about Wellnex Life Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 63,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.99M

For a thorough assessment of WNX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue