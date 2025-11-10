Wellnex Life Agrees on Loan Repayment Schedule

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Wellnex Life Ltd ( (AU:WNX) ) is now available.

Wellnex Life Limited has announced an agreement on a repayment schedule for a loan provided by Zack Bozinovski and his wife. The majority of the loan is set to be repaid by April 2026, aligning with the conclusion of Bozinovski’s employment with the company. This development may impact the company’s financial planning and stakeholder relations as it manages its obligations and resources.

More about Wellnex Life Ltd

Wellnex Life Limited operates in the health and wellness industry, focusing on providing a range of health-related products and services. The company is listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), indicating its market focus on both domestic and international investors.

YTD Price Performance: -69.90%

Average Trading Volume: 68,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$12.59M

