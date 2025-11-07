WELLNEO SUGAR Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Interim Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
WELLNEO SUGAR Co.Ltd. ( (JP:2117) ) just unveiled an announcement.
WELLNEO SUGAR Co., Ltd. reported a 19.8% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 30, 2025, reaching 57,772 million yen. The company also saw a rise in operating profit by 7.5% to 5,190 million yen, indicating a positive financial performance. The interim dividend is set at 54 yen per share, with no revisions to the previously announced earnings forecast. The finalized provisional accounting treatment related to a business combination has been reflected in the financial results.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2117) stock is a Buy with a Yen2817.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WELLNEO SUGAR Co.Ltd. stock, see the JP:2117 Stock Forecast page.
More about WELLNEO SUGAR Co.Ltd.
WELLNEO SUGAR Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the sugar industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of sugar and related products.
Average Trading Volume: 36,189
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen82B
