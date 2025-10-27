Wellgistics Health Partners with DataVault AI for Blockchain Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wellgistics Health Inc ( (WGRX) ) has issued an update.

On October 27, 2025, Wellgistics Health, Inc. announced a strategic partnership with DataVault AI to develop a blockchain-enabled platform called PharmacyChain™. This initiative aims to enhance prescription drug distribution by integrating smart contracts, which are expected to improve market share and expand into new markets. The collaboration will leverage DataVault AI’s technology to enable data monetization and secure data exchange, with beta testing anticipated in the first half of 2026. The partnership is expected to create new revenue streams and improve patient outcomes through personalized healthcare solutions.

More about Wellgistics Health Inc

Wellgistics Health, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical distribution industry, providing next-generation solutions such as digital prescription routing and AI-powered hub fulfillment. The company connects over 6,500 pharmacies and 200 manufacturers, offering services like wholesale distribution, direct-to-patient delivery, and cash-pay fulfillment, aiming to enhance transparency and trust in U.S. healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 14,927,799

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $103.1M

Learn more about WGRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue