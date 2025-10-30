Wellgistics Health Inc. Converts Debt to Equity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wellgistics Health Inc ( (WGRX) ) has provided an update.

Wellgistics Health Inc. announced significant financial maneuvers in late October 2025. On October 24, 2025, the company issued 3,111,429 shares of common stock following the exercise of warrants at $0.70 per share. Additionally, on October 30, 2025, Wellgistics Health Inc. entered into two Debt Conversion Agreements, converting a total of $5,319,859 of debt into common stock. The first agreement involved converting $1,300,000 of debt with Integra Health Inc., resulting in the issuance of 1,857,143 shares. The second agreement converted $4,019,859 of debt with Integra Pharma Solutions, LLC, resulting in 5,742,656 shares. These actions are aimed at improving the company’s financial structure by reducing debt obligations.

Average Trading Volume: 15,566,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $55.93M

