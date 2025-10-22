Wellgistics Health Explores Blockchain Collaboration with DataVault AI

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wellgistics Health Inc ( (WGRX) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 21, 2025, Wellgistics Health, Inc. and DataVault AI announced a non-binding letter of intent to explore a collaboration on PharmaChain, a blockchain-enabled smart contract solution for the prescription drug industry. This initiative aims to digitize prescription fulfillment workflows, enhancing efficiency and patient outcomes in the $634.32 billion U.S. prescription drug market. The collaboration is expected to involve a revenue-sharing model, although specific terms are still under negotiation. This strategic move positions Wellgistics to leverage blockchain technology to improve patient access to medications and optimize pharmacy operations, potentially expanding its market share and margins.

More about Wellgistics Health Inc

Wellgistics Health, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical distribution industry, offering services such as digital prescription routing and AI-powered hub fulfillment. The company connects over 6,500 pharmacies and 200 manufacturers, focusing on delivering medications efficiently and affordably, while providing end-to-end solutions to enhance transparency and trust in U.S. healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 2,878,576

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $39.26M

See more insights into WGRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue