WellCell Holdings Expands Fopay Services with Strategic Acquisition

WellCell Holdings Co., Limited ( (HK:2477) ) just unveiled an update.

WellCell Holdings Co., Limited has acquired 80% of Hwabao Trust Limited, a company with a Trust and Company Service Providers license, to enhance its Fopay platform’s service offerings. The acquisition allows WellCell to provide seamless services and introduces new features like cross-border transfers and QR code payments, aiming to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for users in selected markets. The company plans to continue exploring new business opportunities while ensuring compliance with regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2477) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.50 price target.

More about WellCell Holdings Co., Limited

WellCell Holdings Co., Limited operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on payment services. Its primary product is the mobile application ‘Fopay,’ which offers a one-stop payment platform, including stable coin crypto payments.

Average Trading Volume: 4,516,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$11.51B

