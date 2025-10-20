Weimob Inc. Partners with Douyin’s Ocean Engine to Boost Advertising Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Weimob ( (HK:2013) ) just unveiled an update.

Weimob Inc. has announced a business cooperation with Ocean Engine, a digital marketing service platform under Douyin Group. This partnership allows Weimob’s subsidiary, Shanghai Mengyao Weimob Information Technology Co., Ltd., to become an integrated agent for Ocean Engine’s advertising business. The collaboration is expected to expand Weimob’s advertising business, increase revenue and profit, and explore further cooperation opportunities, ultimately aiming to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2013) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Weimob stock, see the HK:2013 Stock Forecast page.

More about Weimob

Weimob Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the digital marketing industry. It provides comprehensive digital marketing services and solutions, leveraging AI technology, mature sales channels, and a solid customer base to enhance its market presence and profitability.

YTD Price Performance: -29.97%

Average Trading Volume: 159,889,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.2B

Find detailed analytics on 2013 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue